'Many people agree with me': Trump digs in on racist tweets

Associated Press
Unbowed by searing criticism, President Donald Trump emphatically defended his tweet calling on four Democratic congresswomen of colour to go back to their "broken and crime infested" countries.

Condemnation of his comments "doesn't concern me because many people agree with me," he declared.

Trump responded to questions at the White House after his tweet assailing the lawmakers, all of whom are US citizens and three of whom were born here.

He has been roundly criticized by Democrats who labeled his remarks racist and divisive. A smattering of Republicans also have objected, though most leading Republicans have been silent.

Trump, resurrecting language not prevalent in the US for decades, saying that if the lawmakers "hate our country," they "can leave" it.

"If you're not happy in the US, if you're complaining all the time, you can leave, you can leave right now," he said. The lawmakers' criticism has been largely aimed at Trump and his administration's policies and actions.

Earlier today, Trump made clear he had no intention of backing down, asking on Twitter when "the Radical Left Congresswomen" would "apologise to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said."

"So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!" he wrote.

Trump on Monday singled out Omar, in particular, accusing her of having "hatred" for Israel, and expressing "love" for "enemies like al-Qaida."

"These are people that, in my opinion, hate our country," he said.

Omar, in an interview, once laughed about how a college professor had spoken of al-Qaida with an intensity she said was not used to describe "America," ''England" or "The Army."

Donald Trump speaks to the White House. Source: Associated Press
