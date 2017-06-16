 

'How many children died?' – brave boy demands answers from London mayor over tower tragedy

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

An angry crowd confronted London mayor Sadiq Khan as he visited the high-rise which was completely incinerated during a fire two days ago.

Mayor Sadiq Khan was confronted by an angry young boy demanding answers to why a fire broke out in Grenfell Tower.
Source: Sky News

"How many children died? What are you going to do about it?" seven-year-old Kai Ramos asked the mayor.

As the boy pressed, the Labour politician pledged to get answers.

"We're going to do that and I know it's upsetting and I know you're angry," Khan told the boy.

"I know it's very sad because you may have a friend in there."

The tower is in the North Kensington neighbourhood, a working-class, multi-ethnic area next to some of the richest streets in Britain.

Some observers asked whether hazards in the Grenfell complex, which had 120 apartments that housed as many as 600 people, were ignored because its residents are mainly poor.

