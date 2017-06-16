'How many children died?' – brave boy demands answers from London mayor over tower tragedy

An angry crowd confronted London mayor Sadiq Khan as he visited the high-rise which was completely incinerated during a fire two days ago.

"How many children died? What are you going to do about it?" seven-year-old Kai Ramos asked the mayor.

As the boy pressed, the Labour politician pledged to get answers.

"We're going to do that and I know it's upsetting and I know you're angry," Khan told the boy.

"I know it's very sad because you may have a friend in there."

The tower is in the North Kensington neighbourhood, a working-class, multi-ethnic area next to some of the richest streets in Britain.