'Manspreading' ban introduced in Madrid to encourage men to respect seating boundaries

Transport authorities in the Spanish capital of Madrid have banned men from 'manspreading' on its public transport systems.
They released an image to passengers of a red male figure with his legs spread open, and a red cross beside it to encourage men to respect boundaries on seats.
Signs have been put up in trains to discourage the practice, next to reminders not to smoke, eat, drink, or put feet up on seats.
