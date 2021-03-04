Manslaughter charges for alleged drugged NSW driver who killed boys who were walking home from pool

An unlicensed and allegedly drugged driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash in the NSW Central West earlier this year has now been charged with manslaughter.



On January 5, brothers Shane and Sheldon Shorey, aged six and seven, died after being hit by a speeding car while walking home from the local swimming pool in Wellington.



They were part of a group of five walking together on the grass on the side of a road who were all hit by the Holden Commodore.



A 34-year-old woman and two other boys aged nine and 10 were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but the two younger boys died at the scene.



Their mother was airlifted to Westmead Hospital suffering spinal injuries. The 10-year-old boy suffered serious leg injuries and the nine-year-old boy had minor injuries.



The 25-year-old male driver, who has never held a driver's licence, was arrested in Wellington four hours later after attempting to flee police.



Jacob Donn, 25, who is accused of killing two brothers in a hit-in-run in rural NSW.

He was then charged with 13 offences including dangerous driving occasioning death. These matters at still before the court.



Police have now charged the man with numerous additional offences including two counts of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning GBH while under the influence of drugs.

