Man's remains discovered in Norway flat nine years after his death, police say

Source:  1 NEWS

A man's remains have been discovered in his Norway flat nine years after his death, according to local police.

Norwegian police vehicle in Oslo. (File photo) Source: istock.com

The man, in his 60s, was discovered when a caretaker requested for police to open the apartment in December, The Guardian reports.

He had been married more than once and had children, but neighbours say he was solitary, according to state broadcaster NRK. 

It’s believed he had died in April 2011 due to a carton of milk and a letter found in the home, Oslo police said.

The man died of natural causes, according to an autopsy report.

