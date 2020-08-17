Man's death following stint in Covid-19 quarantine in Samoa sparks online misinformation

Samoa is grappling with social media misinformation after a person released from isolation died two weeks later.

The man collapsed at home and was rushed to Leulumoega District Hospital on Saturday where he was proclaimed dead on arrival, according to the nation's health ministry.

Based on review into the man's medical records, he did not have any severe medical condition or history of illness.

Speculation over how the man died has been making the rounds, despite authorities saying he never tested positive for Covid-19.

The man's family also said he presented no symptoms after he was released from his 14-day quarantine and that he was "fit and healthy".

The official cause of death is still subject to a Coroner's report.