Man's body found inside decorative dinosaur in Barcelona, got trapped after attempting to retrieve phone

Police in Spain are investigating the mysterious death of a man whose body was discovered inside a decorative dinosaur statue in Barcelona.



The 39-year-old's body showed no signs of foul play, according to local authorities.



The man was trapped inside the dinosaur figure in a suburb of the Catalan city which had to be partly sawn off to allow for a crane truck to pull the body out.



Police are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine what happened to the man, who was discovered on Sunday when a family passing by the figure noticed a foul smell and alerted the emergency services.

