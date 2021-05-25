TODAY |

Man's body found inside decorative dinosaur in Barcelona, got trapped after attempting to retrieve phone

Source:  Associated Press

Police in Spain are investigating the mysterious death of a man whose body was discovered inside a decorative dinosaur statue in Barcelona.

Part of the statue had to be sawn off so the man’s body could be retrieved. Source: Twitter: El Mirall.net

The 39-year-old's body showed no signs of foul play, according to local authorities.

The man was trapped inside the dinosaur figure in a suburb of the Catalan city which had to be partly sawn off to allow for a crane truck to pull the body out.

Police are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine what happened to the man, who was discovered on Sunday when a family passing by the figure noticed a foul smell and alerted the emergency services.

Local media reported that the man, who has not been named, had dropped his phone inside the statue and became trapped inside while trying to retrieve it.

