Man's body found in Salt Lake City freezer could have been there for up to 11 years, police say

Police say a man whose body was in a freezer for at least one year was the husband of the woman who had recently died in their apartment west of Salt Lake City.

Tooele Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen said today that the medical examiner identified the man as 69-year-old Paul Edwards Mathers. Officers discovered his body on Saturday after finding his wife dead on the bed.

Hansen says a cause of death hasn’t been determined. Police suspect foul play but don’t know if his wife was involved. They don’t suspect foul play in the death of his wife.