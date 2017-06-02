 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Manila tourist resort shooting possibly linked to militants in southern Philippines

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Gunshots and explosions erupted after midnight in a hotel and casino complex near Manila's airport, sending hundreds fleeing into darkened streets early today in chaos that appeared linked to a Muslim militant siege in the country's south.

Hessa Isabelle lives nearby to Resorts World Manila where she filmed fires burning in a casino and loud explosions.
Source: Hessa Isabelle/Facebook

The Islamic State group, in a quick communique, took responsibility for the attack.

Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early today after gunshots rang out and witnesses reported gunmen barging in at a mall in the commercial center, where whitish smoke began billowing from an upper floor.

Witnesses reported seeing injured people, including a SWAT member, who rushed to the scene and was reportedly fired upon by unidentified men. It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed, or if the attack had concluded.

Resorts World Manila said in its Facebook account that it was "currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men," adding "the company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe."

"We ask for your prayers during these difficult times," the company said.

People were filmed running through the streets in Manila after gunfire was heard, with some taken away by ambulances.
Source: Josh Caplan/Twitter

Philippine police have not given details about the incident but have begun cordoning off the area near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

"I heard many, many gunshots," Julio Silva, a casino player who managed to dash out of the mall complex amid the gunfire, told DZMM radio network.

Silva said he saw a SWAT member who was shouting "I was hit, I was hit."

A DZMM radio reporter on the scene said she saw two ambulances ferrying two people away, one with a bandage on the leg and another in wheelchair.

As news of the attack spread, US President Donald Trump offered the thoughts and prayers of the American people to the Philippines.

"It is really very sad as to what's going on throughout the world with terror," he said from the White House Rose Garden. He said he is "closely monitoring the situation" and will continue to provide updates.

The violence is unfolding amid a 10-day deadly siege by Muslim militants aligned to the Islamic State group in the southern city of Marawi. The attack has sparked fears that the militants may attack elsewhere to divert the focus of thousands of troops trying to quell the siege.

The SITE Intelligence Group, a US terrorism monitor, said an Islamic State-linked Filipino operative who provides daily updates on the ongoing clashes in Marawi, claimed that "lone wolf soldiers" of the Islamic State group were responsible for the attack at Resorts World Manila.

An English message by the operative was distributed across several pro-ISIS Telegram chat groups, SITE said. According to SITE, he wrote: "The lone wolf soldiers of Khilafah attack the heart of Kufar the city of Manila in Resort World."

President Rodrigo Duterte sent soldiers to the southern Philippines to end the siege by about 500 militants. Officials say 120 militants and at least 25 soldiers, five policemen and two dozen civilians have been killed in the fighting since Tuesday last week.

Duterte declared martial law in the Mindanao region, the southern third of the Philippines, to crush the insurrection, and poured in troops backed by airstrikes, artillery fire and armored vehicles.

The unrest has boosted fears that the Islamic State group's violent ideology is gaining a foothold in the country's restive southern islands, where Muslim separatist rebellions have raged for nearly half a century.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

Watch: 'Arghhh, what happened!?' Angry Ben Ainslie screams at bungling crew as Team NZ sails off in crushing win


01:10
2
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

02:07
3
Toni teamed up with Jason Kerrison from Op Shop to raise money for Plunket.

Watch: Brave Toni Street busks on the streets of Auckland to White Stripes classic

00:30
4
A trailing Jimmy Spithill’s decisive wind call paid huge dividends in today's final race.

Watch: Gamble pays off for Oracle! Jimmy Spithill heaps more misery on Dean Barker with memories of 2013

00:36
5
The president said the deal is unfair to America, and he will attempt to re-enter the deal on more favourable terms.

Trump announces US withdrawal from Paris climate deal

03:07
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast.

'I don't have the best news for some of you' - Heavy rain brings a wet start to the long weekend for the upper North Island

Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast.


01:11
Professor Robert Beaglehole says reducing the number of outlets where tobacco is available is good, by pharmacists should not have to take on that role.

ASH chairman says its time for NZ to get tough on smoking

Professor Robert Beaglehole says moving cigarette sales to pharmacies would not be fair on pharmacists.

00:52
Victoria University Students Association President Roy Lenihan-Ikin says the conditions inside student flats are not getting any better.

Calls for 'rental warrant of fitness' to combat damp, cold and mouldy student flats

Victoria University Students Association says it is the only way to achieve decent standards of housing in Wellington.


00:30
A trailing Jimmy Spithill’s decisive wind call paid huge dividends in today's final race.

Watch: Gamble pays off for Oracle! Jimmy Spithill heaps more misery on Dean Barker with memories of 2013

Spithill's move to split away from Team Japan around Gate 4 paid huge dividends in today's race in Bermuda.

00:30
In light winds, expected to be the norm, the Kiwis put on an absolute master class.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ