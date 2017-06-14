Manhunt underway for two prisoners who shot prison guards dead during bid for freedom

A manhunt is under way in Georgia for two inmates accused of killing two guards on a prison bus overnight.

The Georgia Department of Corrections identified the guards as Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue, both officers at Baldwin State Prison.

The Putnam County Sheriff's office says about 30 other inmates were on the transport bus when two inmates overpowered the guards, and one of the inmates then fatally shot them.

Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, overpowered and disarmed the two guards as about 30 inmates were being driven between prisons, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said in a news release.

One of the two inmates then shot and killed both guards, Sills said.

Rowe and Dubose then carjacked a getaway car and fled, armed with the officers' .40 caliber Glock pistols, Sills said. The Georgia Department of Corrections said in a tweet that people should call 911 and should not approach the men if they them.