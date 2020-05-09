TODAY |

Manhunt underway for mafia-linked Melbourne murder suspect wanted over ex-partner's death

Source:  AAP

A manhunt for a mafia-linked murder suspect continues after police found a Mercedes belonging to a woman found dead in her Melbourne home.

Ricardo 'Rick' Barbaro.

Police are searching for Ricardo "Rick" Barbaro following the discovery of the body of his on again-off again partner Ellie Price in her South Melbourne townhouse on Monday.

Ms Price's car was found on Thursday night at Diggers Rest, northwest of Melbourne, and it will undergo forensic testing.

Police say Ms Price likely suffered a "violent" assault on April 28 or 29 and may have been dead for up to five days before being found.

The hunt for 33-year-old Barbaro continues, with detectives from the homicide squad, fugitive taskforce and other police units searching for him.

Anyone who sees Barbaro should not approach him but call triple zero or Crime Stoppers.

Police believe Barbaro could be travelling in his white 2009 Toyota Hiace van, with registration 1OZ 8PC.

He is described as 185cm tall with a solid build, black hair and olive complexion.

Detectives are calling for Barbaro to come forward and make contact with police, and warn that anyone harbouring or helping him could face criminal prosecution.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Oklahoma woman opens fire after finding out McDonalds dine-in area was closed for Covid-19
2
Air New Zealand announces Alert Level 2 domestic flights
3
Work and Income acts 'unlawfully' over benefits, redundancy payments
4
US Justice Department drops former national security adviser Michael Flynn's Trump-Russia case
5
John Armstrong: Ardern and company have barely reached base camp in dealing with Covid-19 economic upheaval
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Five people arrested, meth and cash seized in Auckland and Tokoroa

Oklahoma woman opens fire after finding out McDonalds dine-in area was closed for Covid-19

US Justice Department drops former national security adviser Michael Flynn's Trump-Russia case
01:07

New US Space Force looking for recruits to defend America beyond the planet