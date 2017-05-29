Manhunt underway after police officer shot dead, others injured in Queensland

A gunman is being hunted west of Brisbane, Australia after one police officer was killed and others injured after being shot at in a dramatic car chase.

It's believed officers were shot at during a police pursuit in the Lockyer Valley after trying to pull over the "wanted man", just before 2pm (local time) today.

Unconfirmed reports suggest shots rang out in the pursuit before two police cars rolled over, and the gunman also shot at a police helicopter.

Police declared an emergency situation near the Lockyer State Forrest at Seventeen Mile shortly before 4pm.

Police sources say the gunman was holed up in a shed in the area around 5pm and was in a shootout with Special Emergency Response Team officers.

They locked down a large area, with an exclusion zone in place for Fords Road, Forestry Road West, Sandy Creek Road, Gerard Lane, Seventeen Mile Road, Wallers Road and Forest Road.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson was unable to confirm reports but a statement was issued, saying a vehicle was damaged.

"Initial information suggests shots were fired at police in Seventeen Mile and a police vehicle has been involved in a traffic incident," a police statement said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics had responded to the incident at 2.20pm and treated multiple patients.

Local man Terry Hayden told reporters the shooting occurred near his front yard, shaking up his wife who was locked inside.