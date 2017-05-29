 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Manhunt underway after police officer shot dead, others injured in Queensland

share

Source:

AAP

A gunman is being hunted west of Brisbane, Australia after one police officer was killed and others injured after being shot at in a dramatic car chase.

A man hunt in underway after the fatal shooting near Toowoomba, west of Brisbane.
Source: Nine

It's believed officers were shot at during a police pursuit in the Lockyer Valley after trying to pull over the "wanted man", just before 2pm (local time) today.

Unconfirmed reports suggest shots rang out in the pursuit before two police cars rolled over, and the gunman also shot at a police helicopter.

Police declared an emergency situation near the Lockyer State Forrest at Seventeen Mile shortly before 4pm.

Police sources say the gunman was holed up in a shed in the area around 5pm and was in a shootout with Special Emergency Response Team officers.

They locked down a large area, with an exclusion zone in place for Fords Road, Forestry Road West, Sandy Creek Road, Gerard Lane, Seventeen Mile Road, Wallers Road and Forest Road.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson was unable to confirm reports but a statement was issued, saying a vehicle was damaged.

"Initial information suggests shots were fired at police in Seventeen Mile and a police vehicle has been involved in a traffic incident," a police statement said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics had responded to the incident at 2.20pm and treated multiple patients.

Local man Terry Hayden told reporters the shooting occurred near his front yard, shaking up his wife who was locked inside.

Police advised members of the public and media to avoid the exclusion zone.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
The woman felt stranded inside the Northcote business on Sunday when a 17-year-old allegedly entered and demanded cash.

Video: 'I can't fight back' – pregnant woman feared man would 'hurt my baby' during alleged Auckland robbery

02:24
2
Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

Watch: 'It reminded me of other drivers that aren't here anymore' – Scott Dixon's mum horrified by son's 350km/h crash

01:26
3
The boy was sliding down a three story slide when he flew over the edge landing on concrete.

Watch: Horrifying moment young boy is thrown from ride at Californian water park

00:29
4
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

00:30
5
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

07:13
Southern Cross Travel Insurance has apologised for the incident, saying it was a unique situation they have learnt from.

'Insulting and distressing' - amputee's prosthetic leg considered 'baggage' by insurance company

"They're a part of my identity and a part of my independence," Sarah said.


00:17
A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

Watch: Vivid Aurora Australis unravels over southern skies

A strong geomagnetic storm brought the stunning phenomenon to the south - and aurora hunters were out in force.

02:24
Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

Watch: 'It reminded me of other drivers that aren't here anymore' – Scott Dixon's mum horrified by son's 350km/h crash

Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

00:30
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the second day of racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ