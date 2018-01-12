Manhunt underway after attempted abduction of young child at Tasmania campsite

A 41-year-old man wanted over the attempted abduction and assault of a young child at a remote campground in Tasmania, Australia, may be evading police in bushland.

Camping (file picture). Source: istock.com

Cecil Maurice Mabb is believed to be driving a white or silver Mazda ute with the Queensland registration 317XNR.

The car was spotted at Montagu Campground near Smithton in the state's far northwest on Sunday night.

The child was injured in the incident last night, police say.

Officers were in contact with Mabb during the night and believe he may have driven into bushland in the Arthur River area.

"This incident is of clear concern and we are working to locate him urgently," detective inspector Shane LeFevre said.

"As always when we ask for public assistance, we ask that members of the public don't approach him but call police immediately."