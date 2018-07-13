 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Mangere housing development 'long overdue' - local board

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A major housing development in Mangere will revitalise an area that has been neglected for too long, the Mangere-Otahuhu Local Board says.

Govt launches housing plans in Mangere

Source: Te Karere

Housing Minister Phil Twyford announced yesterday that Mangere will have 10,000 new houses in a redevelopment of old state housing.

The development will replace 2700 "worn-out" state houses, Mr Twyford said.

In their place there will be about 3000 new state houses, 3500 new KiwiBuild affordable homes, and 3500 market homes.

Mr Twyford said the houses would be built over 10 to 15 years.

Construction of the first new state houses would start in the coming months and were due to be finished mid-2019.

Housing New Zealand would be working closely with affected tenants to find them a new place to live.

State house tenants should be able to stay in the area if they wanted to, Mr Twyford said.

Mangere-Otahuhu Local Board chair Lemauga Lydia Sosene said the development was "long overdue" in a community that had been starved of investment.

The "fantastic programme" would provide hope for families who could not afford to buy a home or rent, Ms Sosene said.

"We've been really pushing the agenda for Mangere-Otahuhu," she said.

Previous governments had neglected Mangere for too long, she said, and this project would revitalise the area.

Ms Sosene said more affordable houses and rentals in the area would also have knock-on benefits for people's health and well-being.

"It's about affording doctors visits, transport and groceries."

Labour MP for Mangere Aupito William Sio said he was satisfied with the plans for moving state house tenants.

Mr Sio said the question of what might happen to the tenants was raised early on.

"It hasn't happened overnight. There's been a genuine discussion right from the outset."

Related

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Israel Dagg of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Brumbies, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 25th February 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Israel Dagg chooses to play in Japan over Hawke's Bay after Super Rugby season - report

2

Courier driver leaves gun outside buyer's Rotorua home

3
The Warehouse

Government urged to step in over possible job cuts at The Warehouse

4

Ancient Iceman's last meal revealed

00:15
5
Ed Quirk was given his marching orders for this incident in his side's 48-27 loss.

Watch: Sunwolves left flabbergasted after flanker sent off for soft 'punch' against Reds

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.

01:49
The KiwiBuild homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

South Auckland state house residents to be moved as major new development announced - 'I feel sad'

The homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

01:37
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Expecting a few showers tonight in the north, with light winds in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:48
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

TVNZ docu-drama film retells story of teen dominatrix suspected of cricket umpire Peter Plumley-Walker's 1989 murder

Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.