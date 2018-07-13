Mangere housing development 'long overdue' - local board

A major housing development in Mangere will revitalise an area that has been neglected for too long, the Mangere-Otahuhu Local Board says.

Source: Te Karere

Housing Minister Phil Twyford announced yesterday that Mangere will have 10,000 new houses in a redevelopment of old state housing.

The development will replace 2700 "worn-out" state houses, Mr Twyford said.

In their place there will be about 3000 new state houses, 3500 new KiwiBuild affordable homes, and 3500 market homes.

Mr Twyford said the houses would be built over 10 to 15 years.

Construction of the first new state houses would start in the coming months and were due to be finished mid-2019.

Housing New Zealand would be working closely with affected tenants to find them a new place to live.

State house tenants should be able to stay in the area if they wanted to, Mr Twyford said.

Mangere-Otahuhu Local Board chair Lemauga Lydia Sosene said the development was "long overdue" in a community that had been starved of investment.

The "fantastic programme" would provide hope for families who could not afford to buy a home or rent, Ms Sosene said.

"We've been really pushing the agenda for Mangere-Otahuhu," she said.

Previous governments had neglected Mangere for too long, she said, and this project would revitalise the area.

Ms Sosene said more affordable houses and rentals in the area would also have knock-on benefits for people's health and well-being.

"It's about affording doctors visits, transport and groceries."

Labour MP for Mangere Aupito William Sio said he was satisfied with the plans for moving state house tenants.

Mr Sio said the question of what might happen to the tenants was raised early on.