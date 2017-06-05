 

'Manchester we're strong' - Robbie Williams changes lyrics to hit song Strong

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

In an emotional and incredibly moving performance at Manchester's benefit concert, British singer Robbie Williams changed the lyrics to his hit single Strong to pay tribute to the victims of last month's terror attack at Manchester Arena. 

Thousands of concert goers sung along with the British singer to the iconic ballad.
Source: One Love Manchester

The 43-year-old was introduced on stage by his former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow and shortly after, he started to belt out "Manchester we're strong ... we're still singing our song."

Over 60,000 concert goers can be heard singing the lyrics back to him, unaccompanied by instruments. 

Robbie Williams joined a long list of singers including Miley Cyrus, Little Mix, The Black Eyed Peas and Justin Bieber. 

The song was written by New Zealander Neil Finn.

