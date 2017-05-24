Manchester terror attack victims include a heroic aunt, mothers, and an eight-year-old girl

In the wake of the suiciding bombing outside Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert yesterday we remember the 22 people who will never return home.

The confirmed victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Among the dead are children and family members whose heroic actions saved lives.

Olivia Campbell, 15

The latest victim to be named is 15-year-old Olivia Campbell.

Olivia Campbell, 15, whose disappearance after the terror attack sparked an emotional UK television plea for information, has been confirmed dead. Source: Facebook

Her disappearance after the concert left family members and friends worried, sparking a worldwide social media search until her mother, Charlotte Campbell, took to Facebook to confirm her death today.

The teenager attended the concert with her best friend, and the last time her family heard from her was just before Ariana Grande took to the stage.

Her mother broke down in tears on Good Morning Britain overnight as she appealed for information regarding the whereabout of her daughter.

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far to soon, go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much," Ms Campbell wrote on Facebook.

Her post has gathered thousands of comments from people sending their love and support to the family.

Alison Howe, 44

The 44-year-old mother was killed as she arrived outside Manchester Arena to pick her daughter up from the concert.

Her stepson, Jordan Howe told The Guardian he spent all of today searching for her in several Manchester hospitals.

Alison's daughter Sasha also shared photos to Facebook of her mum in the hopes of finding her.

Jordan later confirmed Alison's death in a moving Facebook post.

"They took a caring beautiful mum and step mother away from us all, she was amazing to us all.

"Love you loads Alison Howe."

Lisa Lees (left), and Alison Howe (right), were picking their teenage daughters up from Ariana Grande's concert when they were killed in the terror attack. Source: Facebook

Lisa Lees, 43

The 43-year-old mum was arriving at the concert with friend Alison Howe (above) to pick up her teenage daughter from the concert, when she was killed in the blast.

Lisa's family and friends were also looking for her all of today and overnight after she wasn't heard from after the blast.

Her daughter, Lauren Ashleigh Lees, shared a photo to Facebook of Lisa in the hopes people would help find her.

"We are really worried, still haven't heard a thing. Thank you all for your amazing support."

Lisa's brother, Lee Hunter took to Facebook later today to confirm her death.

"For those who don't know Lisa is gone but never ever forgotten. I love you Lisa I'll miss you so much."

Kelly Brewster, 32

Kelly Brewster died yesterday in an act of heroism.

Kelly Brewster. Source: Kelly Brewster - Facebook

Attending the concert with her sister Claire, 34 and niece Hollie Booth, 11, she was separated from the pair when the blast rang out.

Family members have told media she ran to shield her niece from the blast, but sadly died.

Kelly's uncle Paul Dryhurst said she "shielded Hollie and Claire from the damage," The Sun reports.

Hollie broke both her legs and Claire broke her jaw in the attack, grandmother Tracy Booth wrote on Facebook.

Her partner Ian John Winslow took to Facebook to inform friends and family Kelly wasn't an unidentified hospital patient, but had lost her life.

"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are.

"Love you loads."

A friend wrote a tribute on Facebook saying "heaven gained another angel, Kelly you were a hero right down to your last moments.

"I will always remember our dinners out in champs and you giving me confidence to travel.

"I'll remember you spilling drinks down your top at the house warming party and ending up in just a vest. I'll remember you making paper games with Phoebe and 'eating is cheating'.

"We never did manage a night out on the town together but one day we will meet again and you'll have many a story to tell me over a few drinks."

Saffie Rose Roussos, 8

At just eight-years-old Saffie is the youngest confirmed victim of yesterday's terror attack, and one of the youngest Brits to ever be killed in a terror attack.

Saffie Roussos, 8, died in the Manchester concert terror attack. Source: Associated Press

From Leyland Lancs, Saffie was reportedly killed after becoming separated from her mum and sister during the attack.

Saffie's school, Tarleton Community Primary in north-west England, confirmed the death of their star pupil.

Head teacher Chris Upton described her as "simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word".

"She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair," he said.

It's understood Saffie's mother and sister are being treated in hospital for their wounds and may not know about her death.

Georgina Callander, 18

As well as studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, Georgina was an huge Ariana Grande fan.

The day before of her Manchester concert the 18-year-old tweeted to Grande saying: "SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU TOMORROW."

She was even able to meet the singer back in 2015.

Runshaw College issued a statement saying, "It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday's Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College... Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina's friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss."

The college also said it was offering counselling and dedicated student support to help people close to Georgina.

About 1,000 people attended a vigil for Saffie and Georgina today in their home town of Tarleton, Lancashire.

Her mother Leslie wept and was seen clutching a blanket as she laid a single yellow flower on the tarmac in front of friends and family who gathered to pay their respects, The Sun reports.

Georgina was a big fan of music and film, including the show Once Upon A Time, and used to take to social media to share pictures with her idols.

John Atkinson, 26

John is being remembered as a "beautiful soul" by family and friends, who today gathered in Radcliffe, UK to pay respects.

John Atkinson, 26, is one of the victims of the Manchester terror attack. Source: Facebook: Freak Dance Radcliffe

A friend of John's took to Facebook to remember him as "an amazing individual" and someone who was always the best at giving advice.

Another friend shared a photo to Facebook today of balloons being released for John.

"Today has been one of the hardest days. Sleep tight pal.

"You were an amazingly gentle, funny friends and I am honoured to have known you."

It's understood John was leaving the Ariana Grande concert when he died from the impact of the explosion yesterday.

A fundraising page was set up today to help his family "at this tragic time".