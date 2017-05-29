 

Manchester Ronald McDonald house evacuated as precaution after police make 'significant development' into concert attack

British police investigating the Manchester Arena attack cordoned off an area around a car significant to the investigation as they hunted yesterday for clues about the suicide bomber's movements.

Fourteen people are now being questioned in relation to the attack, which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.
Officers put a 100 metre cordon in place around a white Nissan Micra in southern Manchester. They want to piece together Salman Abedi's preparations for the attack at the Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people - and to learn whether others helped him.

"This is potentially a significant development in the investigation," Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said. "We are very interested in anything people can tell us about the movements of this car, and who was in it, over the past months."

Police were also interested in "who may have had access to the car or who may have gone to and from it."

As a precaution, people were being evacuated from the nearby Ronald McDonald House, which offers accommodation for families with children who are being treated in the hospital. A local hospital remained working as usual and even managed to host a visit by Prince William, who met with children wounded in the attack.

The second-in-line to the throne later visited Manchester Cathedral, where he praised the grit of the city and those who responded to the attack.

"Manchester's strength and togetherness is an example to the world," he wrote in a book of condolence. "My thoughts are with all those affected."

William also met with police officers, expressing his gratitude for the actions of those first on the scene of the blast. 

Ten men, aged between 18 and 44, remain in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the attack. Six others, including a 15-year-old boy, have been released without being charged.

The Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams will join Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and other singing stars at a charity concert in Manchester this coming Sunday (local), with all proceeds going to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

TVNZ1 will show Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert live on Monday morning from 5.55am-9.30am

UK and Europe

