Manchester police name suicide bomber, hunt for possible accomplices

Source:

Associated Press

Investigators hunted overnight for possible accomplices of the suicide bomber who attacked an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people and sparking a stampede of young concertgoers.

Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling reports live from Manchester with the latest on the police investigation.
Source: 1 NEWS

ISIS claimed responsibility for the carnage yesterday, which also left 59 people wounded, though a top American intelligence official said the claim could not be verified.

British police raided two sites in the northern English city and arrested a 23-year-old man at a third location.

For the latest developments out of Manchester follow our live updates here. 

British Prime Minister Theresa May and police said the bomber died in the attack on Manchester Arena - a detail that was not included in the ISIS claim, which also had discrepancies with the events described by British officials.

Crowds gathered today to lay flowers and pay tribute to the 22 people killed outside the Manchester Arena.
Source: Associated Press

Manchester police chief Ian Hopkins identified the bombing suspect as 22-year-old Salman Abedi but gave no other details.

A European security official said Abedi was a Briton of Libyan descent. British election rolls listed him as living at a modest red brick semi-detached house in a mixed suburb of Manchester where police performed a controlled explosion yesterday.

A suspected bomb attack in a packed concert venue left at least 19 dead and many more injured.
Source: 1 NEWS

Neighbour Natalie Daley said she was frightened by a loud bang, then police yelling, "Get in your houses - get away from the windows!"

"When it's like two seconds from your house, when you walk past it every day, you do live in fear," Daley said.

Manchester is one of Britain's largest cities and Manchester Arena is one of the world's largest indoor concert venues.

