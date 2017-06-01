Manchester crowd sing emotional rendition of Don't Look Back in Anger at Liam Gallagher's benefit gig for attack victims

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher played a benefit concert in his home city of Manchester overnight to raise money for the families affected by last month's suicide bombing attack.

The singer placed 22 candles on stage, one for each person who died in the bombing outside the Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert.

Gallagher told the Manchester Evening News he knew it was his "duty" to perform the charity concert, saying "I want to try and help pick people up".

"I just knew I had to. I’m not in it for the money. The gig was going to happen anyway and we all have to do what we can," he said.