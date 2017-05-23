Manchester bombing suspects freed without charge

Source:Associated Press
British police say those arrested in relation to the Manchester bombing have been released without charge.
At least 19 people are dead after what is being treated as a terrorist attack until police know otherwise.
Detectives are still trying to work out if the bomber acted alone or had accomplices.
Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the conclusion of Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on May 22 killing 22 people and himself.
Police arrested 22 suspects, all members of Abedi's network; however they've since been released.
British police believe Abedi assembled the bomb himself.
The investigation continues to work out if any other people were involved in the tragedy.
