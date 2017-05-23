Manchester bombing suspects freed without charge

British police say those arrested in relation to the Manchester bombing have been released without charge.

At least 19 people are dead after what is being treated as a terrorist attack until police know otherwise. Source: Associated Press

Detectives are still trying to work out if the bomber acted alone or had accomplices.

Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the conclusion of Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on May 22 killing 22 people and himself.

Police arrested 22 suspects, all members of Abedi's network; however they've since been released.

British police believe Abedi assembled the bomb himself.