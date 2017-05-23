 

Manchester bombing suspects freed without charge

British police say those arrested in relation to the Manchester bombing have been released without charge.

Armed police respond after reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at the concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

At least 19 people are dead after what is being treated as a terrorist attack until police know otherwise.

Detectives are still trying to work out if the bomber acted alone or had accomplices.

Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the conclusion of Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on May 22 killing 22 people and himself.

Police arrested 22 suspects, all members of Abedi's network; however they've since been released.

British police believe Abedi assembled the bomb himself.

The investigation continues to work out if any other people were involved in the tragedy.

