Manchester Arena explosion survivor: 'They told us to calm down because it were a balloon'

A young woman has told of her fear when an explosion rocked Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert, saying staff told the concertgoers to calm down because it was a balloon popping.
"We were in arena and we heard a bang. And I had to run for my life. And they told us to calm down because it were a balloon," she said in video carried by MSNBC and ITV.
"Then ambulances came and [I] realised it wasn't a balloon," the shocked and upset woman said.
The blast, which police are treating as terrorism, tore through the foyer of the arena, killing at least 19 concertgoers and injuring about 50 others.
