Manchester Arena explosion survivor: 'They told us to calm down because it were a balloon'

A young woman has told of her fear when an explosion rocked Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert, saying staff told the concertgoers to calm down because it was a balloon popping.

"We were in arena and we heard a bang. And I had to run for my life. And they told us to calm down because it were a balloon," she said in video carried by MSNBC and ITV.

"Then ambulances came and [I] realised it wasn't a balloon," the shocked and upset woman said.