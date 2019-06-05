Man who witnessed bomber crash during D-Day tends to memorial site 75 years on

As the 75th anniversary of D-Day looms, commemorations have begun taking place across the UK.

Today, in the English city of Sheffield, a flypast was arranged to commemorate 10 US airmen who lost their lives when their B-17 bomber, Mi Amigo, crashed into a park.

Tony Foulds, who was eight years old at the time, was playing in the park when he witnessed the crash and has since spent his life tending a memorial to the men, BBC reports.

"The first thing I do, of course, is I always kiss 'em first," Mr Foulds explained.

Mr Foulds visited the graves of three of the airmen, buried in the American Cemetery in Cambridge, for the first time today.

"Unbelievable. Unbelievable to see them. I could stay. It wouldn’t bother me if I sat down on the grass beside them and stayed here all night."