Man wearing Trump mask caught on CCTV during Brisbane crime spree

Police have appealed for help in their search for a man who robbed a number of stores in a shopping centre in north Brisbane, wearing what appeared to be a Donald Trump mask.

They released security camera video showing the masked robber smashing the window of a jewellers early yesterday and grabbing a number of items on display.

In a second video, the man is seen stealing goods inside an electronics store in the Strathpine shopping centre, with the mask positioned on top of his head.

As he makes his escape, the mask slips off, revealing the face of the robber, believed to be in his 20s.