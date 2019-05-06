TODAY |

Man wearing Trump mask caught on CCTV during Brisbane crime spree

Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

Police have appealed for help in their search for a man who robbed a number of stores in a shopping centre in north Brisbane, wearing what appeared to be a Donald Trump mask.

They released security camera video showing the masked robber smashing the window of a jewellers early yesterday and grabbing a number of items on display.

In a second video, the man is seen stealing goods inside an electronics store in the Strathpine shopping centre, with the mask positioned on top of his head.

As he makes his escape, the mask slips off, revealing the face of the robber, believed to be in his 20s.

A third video shows the now unmasked criminal stashing his loot in brown paper bags before making his getaway.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    CCTV footage caught the man in the act as he robbed multiple stores. Source: Associated Press
    More From
    World
    Crime and Justice
    Australia
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:32
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
    Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
    2
    Trevor Mallard accused Mr Bridges of making "barnyard noises" during Question Time.
    Bridges kicked out of House after denying making 'barnyard noise', calling Speaker's comment 'unprofessional'
    3
    Scotty Morrison explains meaning of word Pākehā after it was labelled a racist term
    4
    Gray Yoga mat on wooden floor top view
    Woman's work shifts cancelled because she asked for a mat to stand on
    5
    The Prime Minister hopes Kiwis are proud of the gift given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first baby.
    Jacinda Ardern announces New Zealand’s gift to royal baby
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    00:30
    At least one person has died and five people were injured following the incident in Moscow.

    At least 40 people die after burning passenger plane makes emergency landing at Moscow airport

    US self-improvement guru set to face 'sex slave' accusers in court

    Texas boy, 12, charged with fatal shooting of 10-year-old brother
    00:37
    Juanita Hickey says she had only spoken to her sons about stealing cars the same day they crashed.

    Christchurch mother whose teen sons died after speeding from police: 'I had extreme fears that Craig was going to die'