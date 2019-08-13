TODAY |

Man who wandered Sydney CBD trying to stab strangers wasn't terrorist, police say

AAP
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

Authorities believe a 21-year-old man who went on a stabbing rampage in Sydney's CBD earlier killed a woman in a nearby apartment but they say the attack wasn't a terrorist incident.

The Marayong man was arrested this afternoon after he allegedly stabbed a 41-year-old at the Hotel CBD about 2pm and then tried to stab countless others as he wandered the streets.

Your playlist will load after this ad

TVNZ’s Australia correspondent Ryan Boswell is at the scene. Source: 1 NEWS

Police subsequently discovered the body of a 21-year-old woman at a Clarence Street apartment.

"All the evidence we have at hand would link these two crimes," NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters.

Video footage shows the man, who was armed with a large butchers knife, yelling "Allahu Akbar" on Sydney's streets.

But Mr Fuller says Tuesday's rampage is "not currently classed as a terrorist incident" by authorities and the "lone actor" had no links to terrorist organisations.

He did, however, have "some ideologies in relation to terrorism", the commissioner said.

"There was certainly information found on him about other crimes of mass casualties and mass deaths around the world," Mr Fuller said, adding the material was found on a USB drive.

The man, who's under police guard in hospital, had a history of mental health issues.

Initial reports came through to police about 2pm that a man armed with a knife and wearing a balaclava was on King Street.

What followed was six minutes of "terrifying carnage", Mr Fuller said.

The 41-year-old woman was stabbed in the back in a random attack, detectives say. She's in a stable condition in hospital.

Three members of the public who detained the attacker were "highest order heroes", the commissioner concluded.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A man has described through tears how his brother and a stranger "bravely" held down a knife-wielding man using a milk crate and chairs. Source: Nine

He said while police weren't looking for any other offenders they couldn't discount coming across other crime scenes as the investigation continues.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A witness said the man was armed with a 30-centimetre kitchen knife. Source: Nine
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
The Mowbray family has climbed the ladder by $2 billion in one year to spot number five.
NBR Rich List sees toy tycoons hit spot number five, grow wealth by $2 billion
2
Earlier video showed the man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Sydney's CBD jumping on a car.
Brave Sydney bystanders use milk crate, chairs to pin man accused of unprovoked stabbing attack
3
A witness said the man was armed with a 30-centimetre kitchen knife.
Man who wandered Sydney CBD trying to stab strangers wasn't terrorist, police say
4
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
5
Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty.
Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Murderer and former neo-Nazi gang member hands himself in to Christchurch police

A still image from a video of a pig being brutally killed using the blunt side of an axe which was live streamed on Facebook.

MPI and SPCA investigating horrific video showing man attempting to kill pig using blunt side of axe
Typhoon Lekima has killed dozens of people, with over a million evacuated from Zhejiang province.

Buildings collapse, wash away in flood waters as typhoon rages through China
Charlotte, NC--September 20, 2017, American Airlines planes parked and taxing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Airline worker dies in freak accident at North Carolina airport