Man who walked into US store with loaded rifle and tactical gear arrested after bystander holds him at gunpoint

A man in his 20s has been arrested after he walked into a Walmart in the US state of Missouri carrying a loaded tactical rifle and wearing a shooting vest.

Both Missouri and Walmart allow the open carry of firearms, but the recent mass shootings in both El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio have Americans on edge.

Local news channel KY3 reported that the young white male arrived at a Walmart store in the city of Springfield this morning.

Police said the man put on a tactical vest and armed himself with a loaded assault-style rifle, as well as another firearm, and was carrying 100 rounds of ammunition when he was arrested.

He reportedly walked into the store and began filming on his mobile phone as people around him ran away.

Police said the man walked around the store and then out of an emergency exit, where he was confronted by an off-duty firefighter, who was also armed.

The firefighter held the 20-year-old at gunpoint until police arrived.

Springfield police are now investigating the man, his motives and his vehicle.

The young male walked into a Walmart and filmed the panic, and after leaving he was held at gunpoint by another man.
