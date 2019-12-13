TODAY |

Man who took down London Bridge attacker says victim, Jack Merritt will always be his hero

One of the men who took down the London Bridge terrorist attacker after he killed two people says he would have risked his life to save those who died.

John Crilly hit stop double-killer Usman Khan, before police intervened and shot Khan dead. Source: Breakfast

Two victims died and three were injured after being stabbed in what police called a terrorist incident on London Bridge last month. 

John Crilly was labelled a hero for springing into action after Usman Khan killed his friend Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones.

Jack was coordinating a Cambridge University Learning Together prison rehabilitation programme when he was killed by Usman Khan, a 28-year-old former convict who had spent time in prison for terror offences, according to the Press Association.

Footage shows Crilly hit Khan with a lecturn before pursuing him with a fire extinguisher, he says Merritt changed his life and will always be the hero in his eyes.

Usman Khan fatally stabbed two people, before being shot dead by police. Source: BBC

Merritt’s family said: “Jack lived his principles; he believed in redemption and rehabilitation, not revenge, and he always took the side of the underdog.”

The attacker was apparently attending the event and had returned for the afternoon session when he started stabbing people. Police believe he acted alone.

Khan was a convicted terrorist who had secured early release from prison. He was shot dead by police after he was restrained by civilians. Police opened fire after he flashed what looked like a suicide vest, but it was a fake device.

