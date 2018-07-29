Man testifies in own defence over 'honour killings' of US son-in-law, daughter's friend

A Jordanian immigrant convicted in two deaths prosecutors described as "honor killings" has testified in his own defence for a second time and said witnesses had lied.

The Houston Chronicle reports Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan testified today he constantly gave other people gifts and treated his daughters "like princesses".

Mr Irsan was convicted last month in Texas in the deaths of his son-in-law and his daughter's friend who had encouraged the marriage.

His first wife and a daughter had testified that Mr Irsan raped them and subjected them to years of abuse.

Mr Irsan is expected to be the last witness in the trial.