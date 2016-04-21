Man tells NSW court he didn't plan on killing wife but when she 'kicked him in the teeth' it set him off

A Sydney man accused of murdering his wife told a forensic psychiatrist he hadn't "planned to kill her" but when they were arguing about her alleged affair and she kicked him in the teeth, it set him "off", a jury has heard.



Warren Francis Rogers, 70, has pled not guilty to the murder but guilty to the manslaughter of his wife of four decades, Anne Rogers, in their Milperra home in September 2016.



In the NSW Supreme Court today, crown prosecutor Nanette Williams called forensic psychiatrist Dr Adam Martin to give evidence about his interview with Rogers in custody in August 2017.



Dr Martin said Rogers told him he had confronted Ms Rogers about her affair with childhood friend Jeff Langham, saying: "How can you do this? You've broken my heart, wrecked our marriage" and a fight broke out, during which she was smothered.



Rogers said his wife kicked him twice in the shoulder and head and one of his teeth broke.



"The kick to the head was what set me off," he is said to have told the psychiatrist.



Dr Martin said Rogers "denied having planned to kill her and said that he planned to plead guilty to manslaughter because it wasn't premeditated".



Defence barrister Richard Pontello has asked the jury to consider the defence of substantial impairment by abnormality of mind, as Rogers became "very depressed" after learning of the extramarital relationship.

Dr Martin said there was "not much objective evidence to demonstrate that he was significantly impaired by a mental health condition up until the alleged offending".



"My view is that the actions were deliberate and purposeful," Dr Martin said.



"I don't think there's much evidence to say that he completely lost control."

