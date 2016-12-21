Man suspected of ties to Berlin attacker detained in Germany

German prosecutors have detained a Tunisian man they think may have been involved in last week's truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

The 40-year-old, who wasn't identified, was detained in Berlin during a search of his home and business, federal prosecutors said.

The man's telephone number was saved in the cellphone of Anis Amri, a fellow Tunisian believed to have driven a truck into the market on December 19. Amri, 24, was killed in a shootout with Italian police in a suburb of Milan early Friday.

Of the new suspect, prosecutors said in a statement that "further investigations indicate that he may have been involved in the attack."

Twelve people died and dozens more were injured in the truck attack. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Italian police have said Amri traveled through France, and French authorities said that he made a stop in the eastern French city of Lyon.

Yesterday, Dutch authorities said it appeared Amri first had fled through the Netherlands, Germany's western neighbour.

Jirko Patist, a spokesman for the Dutch national prosecutor's office, said "highly likely" that Amri had been in Nijmegen, in the eastern Netherlands, during his journey from Berlin to Milan.