Man suspected of ties to Berlin attacker detained in Germany

German prosecutors have detained a Tunisian man they think may have been involved in last week's truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

As Germany mourns the country's leader is coming under growing political pressure.
The 40-year-old, who wasn't identified, was detained in Berlin during a search of his home and business, federal prosecutors said.

The man's telephone number was saved in the cellphone of Anis Amri, a fellow Tunisian believed to have driven a truck into the market on December 19. Amri, 24, was killed in a shootout with Italian police in a suburb of Milan early Friday.

Of the new suspect, prosecutors said in a statement that "further investigations indicate that he may have been involved in the attack."

Twelve people died and dozens more were injured in the truck attack. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Italian police have said Amri traveled through France, and French authorities said that he made a stop in the eastern French city of Lyon.

Yesterday, Dutch authorities said it appeared Amri first had fled through the Netherlands, Germany's western neighbour.

Jirko Patist, a spokesman for the Dutch national prosecutor's office, said "highly likely" that Amri had been in Nijmegen, in the eastern Netherlands, during his journey from Berlin to Milan.

Camera images recovered in Nijmagen "found someone we think, rather of whom we say it is highly likely," is the same person appearing in photos from Lyon in France, Patist told Netherlands public broadcaster NOS.

UK and Europe

The news comes as the global hunt for the deadly Berlin truck attack continues.

Two brothers arrested in Germany over alleged terror plot
As Germany mourns the country's leader is coming under growing political pressure.

Germany launches manhunt for 'armed and dangerous' Tunisian man following Christmas market attack

