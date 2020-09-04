Man suspected of killing right-wing Trump supporter at Portland protest killed by police

A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through downtown was killed today as investigators moved in to arrest him, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press.

Police walk past evidence markers at a scene in Lacey, Wash., where a man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Ore., last week was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him. Source: Associated Press

The man, Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington, the official said.

Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said.

Federal agents from the FBI and the US Marshals Service had located Reinoehl after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

During the encounter, Reinoehl was shot by a law enforcement officer who was working on the federal task force, the official said.

The official said Reinoehl had pulled a gun during the encounter and was shot by law enforcement.

The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The US Marshals Service fugitive task forces, comprised of deputy marshals, other federal agents and local law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies, are responsible for apprehending violent felons and other wanted suspects.

Lt. Ray Brady, with the Thurston County sheriff's office, declined to identify the person shot but said he was armed and had left his apartment complex and was heading towards a vehicle just before the shooting, while authorities had been conducting surveillance.

"There was a confrontation between the officers that were on scene and the subject," he said.

"There was shots that were fired into the vehicle and the subject fled from the vehicle, at which time there was additional shots that were fired," he said.

Reinoehl had described himself in a social media post as “100% ANTIFA,” suggested the tactics of counter-protesters amounted to “warfare,” and had been shot at one protest and cited for having a gun at another.

He had been been a regular presence at anti-racism demonstrations in Portland.