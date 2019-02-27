TODAY |

Man to sue Cardinal George Pell over alleged sex abuse in Victoria in the 70s

AAP
A man who says he was molested by George Pell when he was a boy in the 1970s will reportedly file a lawsuit against the disgraced cardinal in the Supreme Court in Melbourne.

The suit to be lodged today names Pell, the trustees of Nazareth House, (formerly St Joseph's), the State of Victoria and the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne, The Herald Sun reports.

The 50-year-old man was a resident in St Joseph's Boys Home in Ballarat from February 1974 to 1978 and alleges he was abused by Pell during that period.

He was a complainant against Pell in a second trial over allegations Pell indecently assaulted boys in Ballarat in the 1970s. The case was abandoned by prosecutors after a court deemed vital evidence inadmissible, with the man saying he was left devastated by the decision.

A Melbourne jury in December found Pell guilty of five charges of abuse against two choirboys in the 1990s but the verdict was only made public on February 26 after months of procedural secrecy and the abandonment of the second trial.

The high-ranking Australian official has been convicted of molesting two young boys, and his bail has been revoked. Source: 1 NEWS
