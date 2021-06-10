TODAY |

Man stuck inside giant fan at California vineyard found with meth

Source:  Associated Press

Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard. 

A man was found at a vineyard in Santa Rosa. Source: Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

The man was discovered yesterday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him. 

"The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment," the statement said.

"After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn't antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery."

The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, the office said.

The man will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case, the statement said. 

Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months. 

