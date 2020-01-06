Man steals Queensland ATM using front-end loader

A thief driving an industrial-sized front-end loader has ripped an automated teller machine from its footings outside a North Queensland shopping centre.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man ploughed the large loader through three concrete and steel bollards before scooping the Commonwealth Bank ATM up and driving off about 3am this morning, police said.

Officers found the unopened ATM and loader about two kilometres away at a Townsville primary school.