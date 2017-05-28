 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Man stabs two people to death after they defend Muslim women on train

share

Source:

Associated Press

The man was verbally abusing the two women on a train in Portland when three men stepped in to intervene.
Source: Associated Press

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:46
2
The Team NZ helmsman explains why the six-second loss to Jimmy Spithill was his fault.

Video: 'It was a boat handling error' - Peter Burling's frank admission that tactical mistakes cost Team NZ victory over Oracle


00:29
3
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener - next up Oracle!

00:29
4
The Hurricanes second-five upped his try tally to 11 for the season with this effort at Loftus Versfeld.

Watch: He can't stop scoring! Wrecking ball Ngani Laumape rampages through Bulls


00:29
5
Two lead changes, nothing in it, but Oracle nudges Team NZ on opening day.

Watch: What a race! Burling, Oracle's Spithill both pull off epic passing moves in heart-stopping re-match

00:46
The Team NZ helmsman explains why the six-second loss to Jimmy Spithill was his fault.

Video: 'It was a boat handling error' - Peter Burling's frank admission that tactical mistakes cost Team NZ victory over Oracle

Team NZ's helmsman pointed the finger at himself after the six second loss in qualifying this morning.

Driver injured after being hit by car fleeing police in Wellington

The motorist is in a serious condition after being struck last night in Taita.

00:54
A minute’s silence was held before the match between Arsenal and Chelsea in honour of the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing.

Sombre Prince William lays wreath for Manchester bombing victims at football match

A minute’s silence was held before the match between Arsenal and Chelsea in honour of the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing.

00:20
Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

New images emerge of Manchester bomber moments before explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

00:50
Music's elite and Hollywood stars gathered to remember the late Soundgarden and Audioslave star.

Video: Linkin Park stars sing haunting version of Hallelujah at Chris Cornell's funeral as Brad Pitt, Pharrell watch on

The crowd of mourners, included Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams and Christian Bale.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ