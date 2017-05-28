Man stabs two people to death after they defend Muslim women on train

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Team NZ's helmsman pointed the finger at himself after the six second loss in qualifying this morning.
The motorist is in a serious condition after being struck last night in Taita.
A minute’s silence was held before the match between Arsenal and Chelsea in honour of the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing.
Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.
The crowd of mourners, included Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams and Christian Bale.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More