Man stabbed during afternoon prayers at one of London’s biggest mosques

Police in London said a man was stabbed during afternoon prayers at one of the city's biggest mosques this morning and officers detained another man on suspicion of attempted murder.

A man has been stabbed at the London Central Mosque near Regent's Park. Source: Associated Press

The Metropolitan Police force said officers called to London Central Mosque found a man in his 70s with stab wounds. Paramedics treated the man before he was taken to a hospital, where his injuries were determined as not life-threatening, the force said.

Police said another man was arrested at the mosque located near Regents Park on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Twitter, mosque-goers posted images of police holding a man in a red-hooded top down on the mosque floor.