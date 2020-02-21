TODAY |

Man stabbed during afternoon prayers at one of London’s biggest mosques

Source:  Associated Press

Police in London said a man was stabbed during afternoon prayers at one of the city's biggest mosques this morning and officers detained another man on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers called to London Central Mosque found a man in his 70s with stab wounds. Paramedics treated the man before he was taken to a hospital, where his injuries were determined as not life-threatening, the force said.

Police said another man was arrested at the mosque located near Regents Park on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Twitter, mosque-goers posted images of police holding a man in a red-hooded top down on the mosque floor.

Witnesses said the injured man was the mosque's muezzin, the person who calls Muslims to prayers.

