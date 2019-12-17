TODAY |

Man who spent 20 Christmases alone brought to tears for second time by act on kindness

Source:  1 NEWS

The story of Englishman Terrance who shared with the BBC last week he had spent the last 20 years alone, warmed the hearts of the public as well as singer John Barrowman. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The actor and singer was among the many people moved when pensioner Terrance was interviewed by the BBC. Source: 1 NEWS

Terrance of Manchester last week was gifted a tree by members of his community who helped decorate it and later surprised him by singing his favourite carol outside his home. 

Barrowman, who was moved by the story, invited Terrance to his next show wanting to share the message people shouldn't be left alone at Christmas. 

"I grew up with older people in the household so I know, my mother and grandmother always there and even when you said about losing your mother and things like that, it just struck a chord," Barrowman said. 

Terrance was once again brought to tears by the act of kindness as Barrowman arranged for the audience to serenade him by singing Silent Night. 

