Man sought after faeces thrown in face of Melbourne bus driver

A bag full of poo has been thrown at the face of a Melbourne bus driver by a man in a high-vis hooded jumper.

The bus stopped at Wollert about 9.40pm (11.40pm NZT) on November 13 when a bearded Caucasian man aged 30 to 40 years approached the door and threw a plastic bag containing faeces at the driver, hitting him in the face and jacket.