Man shot by police in Germany after running down three people with car

A man apparently drove a car into pedestrians in a central square in the German city of Heidelberg overnight, injuring three people, then fled and was shot after being tracked down by officers, police said.

The scene of where a man apparently drove a car into pedestrians in a central square in the city of Heidelberg, injuring three people, then fled and was shot by police. Source: Associated Press

One of the three people hit outside a bakery was seriously injured, police spokeswoman Anne Baas said.

The man, who is believed to have been carrying a knife, then got out of his rental car, another police spokesman, Norbert Schaetzle, told n-tv television.

He was intercepted by a police patrol and shot by an officer following a short standoff.

He has been taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the man's possible motives or where he came from.