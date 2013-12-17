Man shot near kids' soccer training in Sydney

Source:AAP
Children as young as six at soccer practise have run for safety after a man was shot multiple times in both legs at a park in Sydney's west in what police believe is a targeted attack.
The man was found yesterday evening in a park at Lowana Street, Villawood and he was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital in a stable condition.
A witness has told the Nine Network the shooting happened as children were taking part in soccer training and police are searching for a man of Mediterranean or Middle Eastern appearance, who was seen wearing a dark hooded jumper and light coloured tracksuit pants, who left the scene in a dark coloured station wagon.
