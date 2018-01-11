Man shot koala on the side of the road then mounted it on his wall for 'something to do'

A man who shot a koala, which he stuffed and hung on a wall in his home, has been given a good behaviour bond by a Victorian court.

"Baby Koala 'up a gum tree'. Source: Getty

The Kilmore man found the koala on the side of a road at French Island and shot it with a .22 rifle before stuffing it and mounting it on a wall in his home, Seymour Magistrates Court was told on April 27, in a case recounted by the state government today.



Asked why he shot a koala, stuffed it and hung it on a wall in his home, the man told investigators it was "something to do".