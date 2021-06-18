TODAY |

Man shot dead in Sydney CBD believed to be well-known crime figure

Source:  AAP

A man has died after being shot in Sydney's CBD overnight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The victim is reportedly well-known crime figure Bilal Hamze. Source: Nine

About 10.25pm last night (12.25am today NZT) emergency services were called to Bridge Street, near George Street, following reports a man had been shot.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to St Vincent's Hospital where he died a short time later.

While the victim has not been formally identified multiple media outlets have named him as Bilal Hamze, who is linked to the Brothers for Life crime gang.

A crime scene has been established and the homicide squad is investigating.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Roads cordoned off as gang members turn out in force to Auckland funeral
2
Boy, six, killed in road rage incident after man fired at car after driver pulled fingers
3
Tauranga mum unable to find rental says she's being discriminated against over her children
4
Warning to watch for bad eggs after another farm hit by salmonella bug
5
Winston Peters says NZ must speed up its Covid-19 vaccine rollout
MORE FROM
World
MORE
05:12

Michael Baker calling for mandatory Covid-19 QR code scanning at bars, ski resorts

Obamacare survives as US Supreme Court rejects major challenge
00:24

Fiji records 91 new Covid-19 cases

Airlines, Hong Kong Stock Exchange caught up in internet outages that affected NZ banks