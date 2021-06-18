Man shot dead in Sydney CBD believed to be well-known crime figure

A man has died after being shot in Sydney's CBD overnight.

About 10.25pm last night (12.25am today NZT) emergency services were called to Bridge Street, near George Street, following reports a man had been shot.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to St Vincent's Hospital where he died a short time later.

While the victim has not been formally identified multiple media outlets have named him as Bilal Hamze, who is linked to the Brothers for Life crime gang.