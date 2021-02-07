Man shot and killed in US after 'prank' robbery for YouTube video

Police in Tennessee are investigating after a man was shot and killed yesterday during a robbery "prank" for a YouTube video.

YouTube (file). Source: istock.com

Nashville police responded to the parking lot of an Urban Air indoor trampoline park at 9:25pm (local time), where David Starnes Jr, 23, admitted to shooting 20-year-old Timothy Wilks, according to a news release from the police.

Witnesses told detectives that Wilks and a friend were participating in a "prank" robbery as part of a YouTube video when they approached a group of people, including Starnes, with butcher knives.

Starnes said he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks to defend himself and the people he was with.