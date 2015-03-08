Man shoots himself outside of The White House in Washington DC

Source:Associated Press
The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene.
Source: BBC
President Donald Trump is not at the White House - he's in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday (Sunday NZT).
The agency said in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.
The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line" of the White House.
The District of Columbia police says its homicide/natural death unit is responding.
The White House's press secretary said "we are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed."
