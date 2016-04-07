 

Man shook 'miracle baby' to death while wife waited for kettle to boil

AAP
A grieving Sydney mother wishes she had not waited for the kettle to boil because that's when her husband shook their "miracle baby" to death.

Her victim impact statement was read out in the New South Wale Supreme Court today at the sentence hearing for her ex-husband who can't be named and who has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of their two-month-old daughter.

She died of catastrophic brain injury in hospital five days after he shook the crying baby in November 2015 causing her to become immediately unconscious.

He also has admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, relating to old healed and healing rib fractures and various bruises.

He told hospital staff: "I'm trained as a lifeguard in my country and we were taught to inflict some pain to get a response ... you will find my teeth marks on her because I was trying to get a response."

In her statement, read out by a support person, the mother said: "I feel guilty that I left her that time with him."

"Why didn't the kettle boil faster?

"Why did I need to wash the bottle?

"He took my baby, he took my health, my hope, my last chance."

They met in Australia after both coming here independently as asylum seekers from Iran more than five years ago.

Doctors told the woman she would never fall pregnant due to her diabetes but eventually after a very difficult pregnancy, their "miracle baby" was born, the mother said.

After her daughter's death, she studied child care and recalled a time when a new baby came to the centre.

She was tiny, with beautiful black hair and black eyes but was a bit upset looking for her mother.

"Everyone else held her but she keep searching for her mother," she said.

"But when I held her, she settled in my arms and fell asleep."

The baby had the same name as her dead daughter and "it was like a bomb going off in my heart".

Justice Lucy McCallum was told the father had been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and had been stabbed in jail while on remand.

She will sentence him on November 9.

Baby Source: istock.com
The world's longest direct commercial flight is back and taking travellers from Singapore to the New York region.

Operated by Singapore Airlines, the city-state's national carrier, the trip takes slightly under 19 hours.

Skipping a stopover in Frankfurt will save hours of travelling time, the carrier says.

Starting today, the route between Changi Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey will be served three times a week.

Next week the carrier will offer daily flights, after a second Airbus A350-900ULR aircraft is delivered.

Singapore Airlines launched the record-breaking route in 2004, but cancelled it nine years later because of rising fuel prices.

The service, between Changi Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, is the world’s longest at 18 hours and 45 minutes. Source: Associated Press
Super-cell storms, tornadoes tear roofs from homes, destroy crops in Queensland

AAP
Super-cell storms and tornadoes have torn roofs from homes and destroyed crops, leaving a trail of destruction in southern Queensland.

Farmers in the middle of harvest season have lost their crops, and are now looking at huge financial losses.

Residents who endured the tempest are in shock, including mother Fiona Simpson whose body was battered by huge hail stones as she tried to shield her baby when they got caught in their car near Kingaroy.

Ms Simpson posted confronting images of her injuries on social media, her back, shoulders and arms a mess of angry welts and bruises.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the South Burnett region and other parts of the southeast copped the brunt of three severe storms, two of them super-cell storms, with two tornadoes also sighted.

At Blackwater, in central Queensland, winds gusted to 144km/h, a wind speed associated with a Category 2 cyclone.

The winds tore roofs off homes and businesses, and hail stones as large as tennis balls destroyed wheat, barley, melon and stone fruit crops, downed power lines, and cut roads.

Queensland Dairy Farmers president Brian Tessmann said the storm's fury at his Coolabunia farm was like nothing he'd ever seen, with winds tearing the roofs from his home and dairy.

"The roof came off and it was bedlam from there, trying to hold doors shut, and water coming through the ceiling, and things flying through the air. It was quite something," he told the ABC.

"I saw it leaving out the window as it went in a couple of large pieces."

State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklinton said many farmers in her electorate of Nanango suffered enormous losses, having endured similarly devastating storms on Boxing Day last year.

"The human side of this is that people will lose their jobs today because there is no fruit left to pick," she told AAP.

"This was a huge storm. Many homes will be unliveable. For the farmers in particular, the people who've just got roofs back on after Boxing Day, this is just so sad."

Sandra Jaschke told the ABC there is extensive damage at her property, with the winds destroying a large carport, her laundry and a pump house, and an old abattoir on a property next door.

Teresa Francis said she lost fruit crops, with damage to her Kumbia orchard put at $2.1 million.

"It knocks you down. I've stopped crying but there's worse things that can happen. We are still all OK," she told the broadcaster.

About 9000 properties remain without power, down from 18,000 yesterday, with dozens of extra crews sent to the region to repair the damage.

South Burnett Mayor Keith Campbell said farmers are facing a long period of recovery.

"The hail was simply intense when it fell. It was very very prolific. It simply shredded the ears of wheat and barley that was out there to be harvested," he told the ABC.

Tornado-like supercells struck north of Brisbane yesterday, producing winds of 150kmh Source: 1 NEWS
US First Lady Melania Trump claims she could be 'the most bullied person in the world'

Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump says she could be "the most bullied person" in the world, judging by "what people are saying about me."

She made the remark during a television interview in which she promoted her Be Best initiatives, which take on online bullying. Critics have pointed out that her husband, President Donald Trump, routinely mocks people for their looks and for what he says is a lack of talent or intelligence.

"I could say I'm the most bullied person in the world," Mrs Trump said in the interview segment that aired today on Good Morning America.

Mrs Trump said her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of "what people are saying about me."

"We need to educate the children of social emotional behaviour so when they grow up ... they know how to deal with those issues," she said.

The first lady also said there are people in the White House whom she and the president can't trust. She didn't name names but said she let her husband know about them.

"Well," she said, "some people, they don't work there anymore."

Asked if some untrustworthy people still work in the White House, she said, "Yes."

The Trump administration has dealt with an anonymous senior official's newspaper op-ed column critical of the Republican president and with numerous staff departures. This week, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced she's leaving at the end of the year.

The United States first lady is on her first-ever visit to Africa and her first extended solo international trip as first lady. Source: Associated Press

The president, in an interview today with Fox & Friends, was asked about why people he and his wife don't trust are still in his administration.

"I didn't know people in Washington, and now I know everybody," he said. "I know some that I wish I didn't know."

He said he has "great people right now working."

"Are there some that I'm not in love with? Yes," Trump said. "And we'll weed them out slowly but surely."

Mrs Trump's full interview, conducted on her recent trip to Africa, is set to air tomorrow on ABC.

The First Lady says the hate she gets on social media had prompted her ‘Be Best’ campaign. Source: 1 NEWS
Donald Trump defends Saudi arms sales amid fury over missing journalist

Associated Press
President Donald Trump has defended continuing huge sales of US weapons to Saudi Arabia despite rising pressure from lawmakers to punish the kingdom over the disappearance of a Saudi journalist who lived in the United States and is now feared dead.

As senators pushed for sanctions under a human rights law and also questioned American support for the Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen, Mr Trump appeared reluctant to rock the boat in a relationship that has been key to his strategy in the Middle East and which he described as "excellent." He said withholding sales would hurt the US economy.

"I don't like stopping massive amounts of money that's been pouring into our country. They are spending 110 billion on military equipment," Mr Trump said, referring to proposed sales announced in May 2017 when he went to Saudi Arabia in the first overseas trip of his presidency. He warned that the Saudis could instead buy from Russia or China.

Mr Trump maintained that the US is being "very tough" as it looks into the case of Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi leadership and a contributor to The Washington Post who has been missing since October 2. He had entered a Saudi consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul to get marriage paperwork as his fiancee waited outside and hasn't been seen since.

Turkish officials say they fear Saudi Arabia killed and dismembered Mr Khashoggi but have offered no evidence beyond video footage of the journalist entering the consulate and the arrival in the country of what they describe as a 15-member Saudi team that allegedly targeted him. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegation as "baseless".

In Istanbul, Turkish media said that Saudi royal guards, intelligence officers, soldiers and an autopsy expert had been part of the team flown in and targeting Mr Khashoggi. Those reported details, along with comments from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, appeared aimed at gradually pressuring Saudi Arabia to reveal what happened while also balancing a need to maintain Saudi investments in Turkey and relations on other issues.

Mr Trump, questioned by reporters at the White House, said, "If it turns out to be as bad as it might be, there are certainly other ways of handling this situation" besides cancelling arms sales. He did not elaborate.

He said earlier on Fox & Friend" that "we have investigators over there and we're working with Turkey" and with Saudi Arabia on the case, but he provided no evidence or elaboration.

Meanwhile, there was a clear and growing disconnect between many in Congress, who want tougher action, and the president.

Even before Mr Khashoggi's disappearance, lawmakers had soured on a Saudi government they view as having a high-handed attitude. Some have been incredulous at its denials of wrongdoing and contention it has no recorded video footage from the consulate showing Mr Khashoggi, who had been living in self-exile in Virginia for the past year.

"There's a sense of entitlement, I hate to use the word, arrogance, that comes with dealing with them," said Senator Bob Corker, Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "Part of that may be that they have an incredibly close relationship with the administration."

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy voiced doubt there would be support in Congress to approve another arms sale to Saudi Arabia - although lawmakers haven't blocked sales before. He also called for at least a temporary halt in US military support for the Saudi bombing campaign against Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen.

If Saudi Arabia is not telling the truth about Mr Khashoggi, he told reporters, "why would we believe them that they are not intentionally hitting civilians inside Yemen?" Murphy was among seven senators who wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday raising concerns over last month's certification that a Saudi-led coalition was taking actions to protect civilians despite what the lawmakers described as a dramatic increase in deaths.

The Trump administration, however, is heavily invested in the long-standing, US relationship with Riyadh. It relies on Saudi support for its Middle East effort to counter Iranian influence and fight extremism. Mr Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has cultivated close ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and was instrumental in last year's $US110 billion arms package.

Turkish officials have released footage of a squad of Saudi men arriving in Istanbul the day Jamal Khashoggi vanished. Source: BBC
