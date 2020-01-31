TODAY |

Man seriously injured by chainsaw during neighbourhood dispute in Tasmania

Source:  AAP

A man has been seriously injured with a chainsaw in what appears to be a neighbourhood dispute south of Hobart.

"The woman allegedly crashed a vehicle into the neighbour's shed, and the man allegedly injured the neighbour with a chainsaw," police said in a statement. Source: istock.com

The 59-year-old man is in hospital on Wednesday suffering "significant wounds" to his arms, police said, following an overnight disturbance at Middleton.

"A woman and man had attended a neighbouring property, the woman allegedly crashed a vehicle into the neighbour's shed, and the man allegedly injured the neighbour with a chainsaw," police said in a statement.

The woman, 52, and man, 60, are in police custody and are expected to be charged.

"Police would like to reassure the community this was an isolated incident linked to an ongoing dispute between people known to each other."

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
