Man sentenced to death for murdering his five kids, keeping bodies in boot for nine days

AAP
A South Carolina father was sentenced to death for killing his five children with his own hands.

After they were dead, he drove around with their bodies for nine days before dumping them in garbage bags on the side of an Alabama dirt road.

Timothy Jones Jr. showed no emotion as the jury delivered the verdict after less than two hours of deliberation. They also could have sentenced him to life without parole.

    Timothy Jones Jr was convicted of five counts of murder last week for the killings in his Lexington, SC home in 2014. Source: Associated Press

    The same Lexington County jury convicted Jones of five counts of murder last week in the deaths of his children, ages one to eight, in their Lexington home in August 2014.

    Prosecutors pushed for a death sentence. Solicitor Rick Hubbard said in his closing argument earlier that if any jurors had doubts whether Jones deserved the death penalty, all they had to do is consider the five garbage bags where he dumped their bodies in rural Alabama.

    But a lawyer for Jones told jurors they alone could show mercy — if not for a father who killed five kids with his own hands, then for a family that has seen so much death and still wants to love Jones, even through prison bars.

    Jones' father hung his head in his hands as the verdict was read and other family members appeared to cry.

    Jones is just the second person to be sent to South Carolina's death row in five years. The state has not executed anyone since 2011 and lacks the drugs to carry out lethal injection.

    Defense attorney Boyd Young talks with Tim Jones, center, during the sentencing phase of his trial in Lexington, S.C. Timothy Jones, Jr. was found guilty of killing his 5 young children in 2014. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)
    Defense attorney Boyd Young talks with Tim Jones, center, during the sentencing phase of his trial in Lexington, S.C. Timothy Jones, Jr. was found guilty of killing his 5 young children in 2014. ( Source: Associated Press
