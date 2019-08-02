TODAY |

Man says mum's corpse used in US military explosion test - 'makes it hard to reminisce'

Associated Press
A former FBI agent has provided gruesome details from a 2014 raid of a body donation facility in Phoenix whose owner later pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his role in mishandling donated body parts.

The lawsuit, filed by dozens of people whose deceased love ones' bodies were donated, said FBI employees involved in the raid required trauma therapy because of the graphic scene they witnessed.

Jim Stauffer, one of the plaintiffs, told Phoenix television station ABC15 that his mother's body was used for military testing.

"She was then supposedly strapped in a chair on some sort of apparatus, and a detonation took place underneath her to basically kind of get an idea of what the human body goes through when a vehicle is hit by an IED," Stauffer told the television station.

In earlier filings, company owner Stephen Gore had denied the allegations within the lawsuit.

Few details of the search of Biological Resource Centre were revealed when FBI employees raided the facility.

But retired FBI Agent Mark Cwynar provided a description in May as part of a lawsuit against Biological Resource Centre alleging fraud.

Cwynar says in court records that he saw many male torsos without limbs or genitalia, a bucket of heads, and body parts throughout the facility that had no identification saying which bodies they came from.

Jim Stauffer’s mother’s body was strapped in a chair and detonated in 2014. Source: Associated Press
