Man who rode jet ski through floodwaters off NSW coast defends actions as 'harmless fun'

A man who was seen riding a jet ski through floodwaters off the New South Wales coast has defended his actions after the police minister called for the incident to be investigated.

Josh Partridge could be seen riding past a McDonald’s in Tuggerah. Source: Nine

In a video, a man can be seen riding past a McDonald's in a singlet and shorts in Tuggerah, on the NSW Central Coast, Nine News reports.

Josh Partridge told Nine News he had considered going through a McDonald's drive-thru but decided against it.

"I was probably going to push it going through the drive through, so I thought I better not," Mr Partridge said.

"So it was harmless fun, we didn't hurt anyone."

NSW police minister David Elliot has since called for police to investigate the incident, calling it "boofhead behaviour."

“We have emergency services deployed during a difficult job under difficult circumstances, and for them to have divert their resources because people want to hand it out at a time when families are at home worrying about their well-being, and certainly the families of the emergency services workers are worried about their well-being, it's just not good enough," he said.

