Man with receding mullet arrested over Queensland sex toy theft

AAP
A man with a receding mullet and facial tattoos has been arrested after allegedly swiping sex toys from a Gold Coast store.

The 26-year-old man is accused of running off with almost NZ$524 in merchandise from an Oxenford sex shop, stealing cars, and also pinching a mobile phone and two sour gecko lollies from a convenience store.

The man, whose facial and skull tattoos read "Never take my soul" and "Death before dishonour", was arrested on the weekend and will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court today charged with 11 offences including stealing and uttering counterfeit money.

Man wanted by Queensland police over sex store robbery. Source: Gold Coast Police
