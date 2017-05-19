 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Man who ran over Times Square pedestrians was 'hearing voices'

share

Source:

Associated Press

A man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the US and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was "hearing voices," law enforcement officials said.

One woman was killed and many others seriously injured in today's horrifying incident in New York.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police said 23 people were struck in the rampage in New York's Times Square, including an 18-year-old tourist from Michigan who died.

The driver, Richard Rojas, a 26-year-old Bronx man who had been discharged from the US Navy following disciplinary problems, told police he was hearing voices and expected to die, two law enforcement officials said.

A row of steel security barriers finally stopped him and he emerged from his wrecked vehicle running, yelling and jumping before being subdued by police and bystanders in a chaotic scene.

"He began screaming, no particular words but just utter screaming. He was swinging his arms at the same time, said Ken Bradix, a security supervisor at a nearby Planet Hollywood restaurant who tackled Rojas.

Rojas initially tested negative for alcohol, but more detailed drug tests were pending, according to two law enforcement officials.

The officials said Rojas told officers he had been hearing voices.

The carnage happened in a part of the city that has long been considered a possible terrorist target because of its large crowds, a concern that became elevated after the September 11 attacks and compounded by recent attacks in England, France and Germany in which vehicles plowed through crowds of pedestrians.

Rojas' motivation was unclear, but Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said there was "no indication that this was an act of terrorism".

Related

North America

00:15
At least 20 others were injured in the incident and the driver has been taken into custody.

Car ploughs into New York pedestrians killing one, injuring 19 in Times Square
00:28
A teenager was killed and 22 others injured in central New York today.

Video: The moment man is arrested after car ploughs through pedestrians in Times Square killing one, injuring 22

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders remain unbeaten in Super Rugby and pull off stunning comeback against the Chiefs in Fiji

2

'My heart breaks in pieces' - Rachel Hunter reveals her mother is battling 'hideous disease' cancer

00:29
3
Taane Milne, 20, scored his first NRL try against the woeful Warriors.

Video: Dragons destroy diabolical Warriors on miserable Hamilton night

02:00
4
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

00:33
5
The woman was walking her dog Luna in a Perth park when a man stabbed her beloved pet.

'Blood all over her' - owner of beloved dog distraught after pet fatally stabbed in park

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders remain unbeaten in Super Rugby and pull off stunning comeback against the Chiefs in Fiji

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of this special Super Rugby clash from Suva, Fiji.

02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.

01:12
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ